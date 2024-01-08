Election 2024: Jamaat-e-Islami Unveils Karachi Candidates for National and Provincial Seats

In a significant political development, the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) party in Karachi has revealed its candidate lineup for the consequential 2024 general elections. The party, known for its robust groundwork and strong ideological base, will be fielding candidates from all 22 National Assembly and 47 Sindh Assembly seats in Karachi. A worker’s convention was the stage for this announcement, where the party also laid out its election plan.

Jamaat-e-Islami’s Electoral Ambitions

The JI’s Karachi chief, Hafiz Naeem, leads the party’s electoral charge, vying for two coveted National Assembly seats—NA 246 and NA250—and one provincial seat, PS 130. The party has also fielded notable figures such as Umar Farooq, Taufeeq Uddin, Jameel Khan, Akhtar Hussain, Mairaj Siddiqui, Dr. Usama Razi, and Irfan Ikhlas to contest elections from seats NA229 to NA 237.

Election Commission of Pakistan’s Candidacy Data

This announcement comes on the heels of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) releasing official data on the number of candidates whose nomination papers were rejected by returning officers (ROs). According to the ECP’s statistics, 1,024 candidates were deemed ineligible for National Assembly elections, and a staggering 2,216 for provincial assembly races.

Notably, out of 25,951 applications received, 22,711 candidates were given the green light to contest the elections, with the ROs approving 6,449 for the National Assembly and 16,262 for provincial seats. The ECP’s data also highlighted that Punjab led the tally for the highest number of rejections for National Assembly nominations, followed by Sindh, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and Islamabad Capital Territory.

Implications for the General Elections

As the political landscape in Pakistan gears up for the upcoming general elections, the JI’s announcement signifies the party’s readiness to engage in the electoral battle. The party’s decision to contest all seats in Karachi reflects their ambition to amplify their political influence in the region.