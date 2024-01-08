en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

Election 2024: Jamaat-e-Islami Unveils Karachi Candidates for National and Provincial Seats

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:09 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 11:17 pm EST
Election 2024: Jamaat-e-Islami Unveils Karachi Candidates for National and Provincial Seats

In a significant political development, the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) party in Karachi has revealed its candidate lineup for the consequential 2024 general elections. The party, known for its robust groundwork and strong ideological base, will be fielding candidates from all 22 National Assembly and 47 Sindh Assembly seats in Karachi. A worker’s convention was the stage for this announcement, where the party also laid out its election plan.

Jamaat-e-Islami’s Electoral Ambitions

The JI’s Karachi chief, Hafiz Naeem, leads the party’s electoral charge, vying for two coveted National Assembly seats—NA 246 and NA250—and one provincial seat, PS 130. The party has also fielded notable figures such as Umar Farooq, Taufeeq Uddin, Jameel Khan, Akhtar Hussain, Mairaj Siddiqui, Dr. Usama Razi, and Irfan Ikhlas to contest elections from seats NA229 to NA 237.

Election Commission of Pakistan’s Candidacy Data

This announcement comes on the heels of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) releasing official data on the number of candidates whose nomination papers were rejected by returning officers (ROs). According to the ECP’s statistics, 1,024 candidates were deemed ineligible for National Assembly elections, and a staggering 2,216 for provincial assembly races.

Notably, out of 25,951 applications received, 22,711 candidates were given the green light to contest the elections, with the ROs approving 6,449 for the National Assembly and 16,262 for provincial seats. The ECP’s data also highlighted that Punjab led the tally for the highest number of rejections for National Assembly nominations, followed by Sindh, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and Islamabad Capital Territory.

Implications for the General Elections

As the political landscape in Pakistan gears up for the upcoming general elections, the JI’s announcement signifies the party’s readiness to engage in the electoral battle. The party’s decision to contest all seats in Karachi reflects their ambition to amplify their political influence in the region.

0
Elections Pakistan Politics
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
21 mins ago
Negros Occidental Gears Up for 2025 Midterm Elections: Voter Registration to Begin in February
In a recent announcement, Ian Lee Ananoria, the Provincial Commission on Elections (Comelec) Supervisor for Negros Occidental, confirmed the recommencement of voter registration in the province, in anticipation of the 2025 midterm elections. Beginning in February and extending to September, the registration period marks the commencement of electoral preparations. Registration and Filing Timeline The timeline
Negros Occidental Gears Up for 2025 Midterm Elections: Voter Registration to Begin in February
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
1 hour ago
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Sheikh Hasina Secures Fourth Consecutive Term Amid Controversial Bangladesh Election
1 hour ago
Sheikh Hasina Secures Fourth Consecutive Term Amid Controversial Bangladesh Election
Bangladesh's General Elections: PM Hasina Poised for Another Term Amid Controversies
25 mins ago
Bangladesh's General Elections: PM Hasina Poised for Another Term Amid Controversies
Congress Launches Samvad Yatra Campaign in UP to Promote Nehru-Gandhi Ideology
28 mins ago
Congress Launches Samvad Yatra Campaign in UP to Promote Nehru-Gandhi Ideology
Bangladesh General Elections See Low Turnout as Sheikh Hasina Set for Fourth Term Amid Boycott and Violence
54 mins ago
Bangladesh General Elections See Low Turnout as Sheikh Hasina Set for Fourth Term Amid Boycott and Violence
Latest Headlines
World News
Supreme Court to Resume Hearing on Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's Controversial Death Sentence Tomorrow
47 seconds
Supreme Court to Resume Hearing on Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's Controversial Death Sentence Tomorrow
Nand Kumar Baghel, Father of Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Passes Away at 89
2 mins
Nand Kumar Baghel, Father of Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Passes Away at 89
Arsenal's Struggles Deepen Amidst Manchester City's Resurgence
3 mins
Arsenal's Struggles Deepen Amidst Manchester City's Resurgence
Filipinos Disapprove Government's Inflation Handling: Pulse Asia Survey Reveals
4 mins
Filipinos Disapprove Government's Inflation Handling: Pulse Asia Survey Reveals
Lorelei in Allouez: A Unique Confluence of Bears and Packers Fans
4 mins
Lorelei in Allouez: A Unique Confluence of Bears and Packers Fans
Singapore's Healthcare Transformation: A Paradigm Shift Amid Fiscal Challenges
4 mins
Singapore's Healthcare Transformation: A Paradigm Shift Amid Fiscal Challenges
Dallas Mavericks Triumph Over Minnesota Timberwolves in Thrilling NBA Clash
5 mins
Dallas Mavericks Triumph Over Minnesota Timberwolves in Thrilling NBA Clash
Mavericks Triumph Over Timberwolves in a Nail-Biting NBA Showdown
6 mins
Mavericks Triumph Over Timberwolves in a Nail-Biting NBA Showdown
Andrew Tate Questions Piers Morgan's Stance on Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
7 mins
Andrew Tate Questions Piers Morgan's Stance on Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
1 hour
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
1 hour
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
2 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
2 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
5 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
5 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
5 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
6 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence
7 hours
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app