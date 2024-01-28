Election 2024 Alert: ECP Issues Notice to PTI Leader for CoC Violation in Islamabad!

In a move reinforcing the sanctity of the electoral process, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken strict action against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Shoaib Shaheen. Shaheen flouted the election Code of Conduct (CoC) by staging a car rally in Islamabad without obtaining the mandatory prior permission. The ECP issued a notice, summoning the PTI leader to present himself before the district monitoring office, either personally or through a representative.

Upholding the Code of Conduct

The district monitoring officer highlighted the importance of adherence to the CoC, reminding political leaders and parties of their obligation to secure permission before orchestrating public rallies in relation to the forthcoming general election of 2024. This incident underscores the ECP's commitment to ensuring a fair and transparent election process, free from undue influence and irregularities.

ECP's Crackdown on CoC Violations in Sindh

Further demonstrating its resolve to uphold the CoC, the ECP has initiated a sweeping crackdown across different parts of Sindh. Actions include the removal of political banners and other election paraphernalia that violate the CoC. This operation has been executed in several cities, including Karachi, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Jacobabad, and Tharparkar.

Call for Strict Enforcement

In the pursuit of transparent elections, the ECP's Sindh commissioner, Sharifullah, has issued firm directives to all relevant officials. He emphasized that the Code of Conduct must be strictly enforced, and any negligence in its implementation will not be tolerated. This stern stance is indicative of the ECP's dedication to ensuring a fair electoral landscape in Pakistan.