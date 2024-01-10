ELECAM Launches Biometric Voter Registration for 2024 Cycle in Cameroon

In a significant stride towards enhancing the democratic process, Cameroon's electoral management agency, ELECAM, has kickstarted its biometric voter registration campaign for the 2024 cycle. The ambitious goal set by the agency is to register a total of 7.5 million voters. Last year, ELECAM succeeded in adding 368,119 new potential voters to the register, indicating a positive trend in voter participation.

This registration period bears exceptional significance as it is the last full-cycle opportunity before Cameroon's general elections scheduled for 2025. The elections will encompass Municipal Council, National Assembly, Presidential, and Regional Council polls. As per the electoral law of Cameroon, voter registration is an annual event from January 1 to August 31. However, this process concludes early in an election year when the President convenes the electorate for a specific election. Given the expectation that the National Assembly and Municipal Council elections will be called before August in 2025, the registration period will end earlier than usual.

Emphasizing Inclusive Participation

The 2024 registration drive was officially inaugurated by ELECAM's Director General, Dr Erik Essousse. In his address, Dr Essousse underlined the agency's goal of enlisting more women, young people of voting age, and persons with disabilities. ELECAM is also banking on the active participation of civil society, political party leaders, and the media to reach their target. To facilitate the process, voter registration booths have been established across Yaounde's seven districts and other regions.

Despite these efforts, the lack of ID cards remains a significant hurdle in the voters' enrolment process. ELECAM's Chairman has been advocating for expedited ID card issuance to enable more Cameroonians to register and vote in the upcoming elections. This push for a streamlined identification process is a critical step towards ensuring a more inclusive and representative electoral process.