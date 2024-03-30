Elder Statesman Essien Calls for National Unity Govt to Combat Nigeria's Corruption Crisis

Amidst the celebration of his 80th birthday in Eket, Akwa Ibom State, Chief Nduese Essien, a distinguished elder statesman, former Minister, and ex-member of the House of Representatives, voiced his deep concerns over Nigeria's rampant corruption and governance issues. In a candid interview, Essien proposed the formation of a Government of National Unity (GNU) to effectively tackle the corruption epidemic, drawing on his extensive political experience and observations.

Rethinking Governance to Stem Corruption

Chief Essien lamented the failure of various government arms and institutions in curbing corruption, despite the National Assembly's efforts in lawmaking. He underscored the escalating nature of corruption across consecutive administrations, emphasizing that mere electoral processes have proven inadequate in addressing the menace. According to Essien, the situation has deteriorated to the point where corruption is almost normalized, with defectors evading repercussions by switching political allegiances.

Reflecting on Anti-Corruption Efforts

Reflecting on his tenure as the Chairman of the House Committee on Anti Corruption, Essien praised the significant strides made under the leadership of Nuhu Ribadu at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This period saw Nigeria improving its position on the global corruption index, a testament to effective leadership and dedication. However, Essien observed a regression in subsequent years, highlighting the crucial role of leadership in the fight against corruption.

Towards a Government of National Unity

Essien's advocacy for a Government of National Unity stems from his belief that a collective approach, involving leaders from various sectors, could offer a robust solution to Nigeria's corruption crisis. He stressed the importance of selfless leadership and drew parallels with global examples where unity governments have facilitated significant reforms. While acknowledging the challenges in constituting such a government, Essien remains convinced of its necessity for Nigeria's path towards recovery and integrity.

As the conversation around tackling corruption in Nigeria continues, Chief Essien's propositions for a Government of National Unity offer a fresh perspective on governance and leadership. It is a call to action for current and future leaders to prioritize the nation's welfare over personal gain, envisioning a Nigeria where integrity and accountability define the fabric of its governance.