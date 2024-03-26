Elder Statesman Edwin Clark Condemns Military Raid on Delta Home Amidst Tensions

Elder statesman and national leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum, Chief Edwin Clark, has publicly condemned a military raid on his country home in Kiagbodo, Delta State. The incident, which saw armed soldiers searching for a suspect linked to the killing of 17 soldiers, has sparked controversy and raised questions about respect for national figures and the rule of law.

Raid Details and Immediate Reactions

According to Clark, the military operation involved five trucks loaded with 30 to 40 armed soldiers, alongside drone surveillance within his premises. Soldiers forcefully entered buildings, breaking doors, and subjected staff, including university lecturers, to sit on the ground while confiscating phones. The intrusion extended to the home of Clark's late brother, further aggravating the situation. Despite the soldiers' departure after realizing whose home they had raided, the incident left a scar on Clark, who drew parallels with a similar raid on his Abuja residence in 2018.

Clark's Plea for Respect and Peace

At 97, Clark's plea for peace and respect comes from a place of significant national service, spanning nearly seven decades in various capacities, including international roles. His statement underscores a demand for dignity and lawful treatment from state actors, reflecting on his conversation with President Muhammadu Buhari regarding the protection and respect owed to him. Clark's message is clear: while natural death would be a cause for celebration, any foul play linked to overzealous state actions could have unpredictable consequences.

Broader Implications of the Raid

The incident at Clark's home is not just about a search operation; it symbolizes deeper issues of governance, respect for elders and national figures, and the militarization of civilian spaces. The raid's fallout could impact Delta State's security dynamics, community-military relations, and the broader discourse on the balance between national security and individual rights in Nigeria. As the situation unfolds, it will be crucial to monitor responses from military and governmental authorities to address the grievances and ensure such incidents do not recur.