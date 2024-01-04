en English
Politics

El Salvador’s Reconciliation Monument Demolished Under Bukele’s Command

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:08 pm EST
El Salvador’s Reconciliation Monument Demolished Under Bukele’s Command

El Salvador’s government, under the command of President Nayib Bukele, unceremoniously demolished the Monument to Reconciliation, a potent symbol of peace following the country’s devastating civil war that spanned from 1980 to 1992. The monument, criticized by Bukele for its perceived lack of aesthetic appeal and for seeming to glorify what he deems a detrimental agreement between past guerrillas and soldiers, was brought down in a move that has sparked controversy.

A Symbol of Peace Dismantled

The Monument to Reconciliation, featuring three bronze statues, was a visual representation of the commitment to peace. Each statue depicted a figure from the war—a former guerrilla fighter, a soldier, and a mother with outstretched arms—symbolizing the unity and reconciliation that emerged out of the ashes of conflict. Erected in 2017 during the reign of the Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front (FMLN), the monument marked the 25th anniversary of the peace agreements that brought an end to a conflict that resulted in over 75,000 deaths, 7,000 disappearances, and severe economic damage.

Bukele’s Criticism and Future Plans

Bukele, currently a candidate for reelection and hence not in office, has been a vocal critic of the monument. He has expressed his disdain for its design and its symbolism, arguing that it glorifies a harmful pact. Following the demolition, Bukele announced plans to replace the monument with a 2.5 km pedestrian route, a move he claims represents the new peace and security that El Salvador is experiencing due to his rigorous efforts against gangs.

The Implications of Demolition

While Bukele celebrates the removal of the Monument to Reconciliation, others view the act as an erasure of history and a dismissal of the suffering endured by many during the civil war. The monument served as a reminder of the peace agreement, mediated by the UN, which ended the conflict and started a new chapter for El Salvador. Its destruction has raised concerns about the administration’s respect for the country’s history and the process of reconciliation.

Politics
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

