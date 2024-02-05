El Salvador Election: Nayib Bukele Secures Landslide Victory Amid Vote Counting Delays

In a recent election in El Salvador, an unprecedented political wave has swept the nation. President Nayib Bukele has achieved a landslide victory, securing 83% of the vote, outshining the runner-up, the leftist Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front, which managed to garner only 7%. This victory is unprecedented and represents the largest gap between the first and second place in the history of democratic presidential elections.

Vote Counting Delays and The Shift to Manual Counting

The counting of votes experienced a significant delay. The tally from 31% of polling places arrived late on Sunday, which surged to 70% by Monday morning. The Supreme Electoral Tribunal cited several obstacles in the transmission of preliminary results and a shortage of paper for printing vote tallies at polling stations. As a result, a switch to manual vote counting was necessitated as a contingency.

Bukele's Anticipation and His First Term

Despite the concerns about the erosion of checks and balances during Bukele's first term and allegations of bypassing a constitutional ban on reelection, Bukele anticipates that the newly elected Legislative Assembly will maintain the special powers granted to him since March 2022. During his tenure, these powers have been instrumental in his government's aggressive crackdown on gangs, resulting in numerous arrests and a significant reduction in the country's homicide rates. This has propelled him to be the most popular leader in Latin America.

Bukele asserts that his administration has ushered in the first true democracy in El Salvador's history, a claim he believes is supported by the people's vote. However, critics argue that his victory could lead to an authoritarian drift and the potential scrapping of term limits. His mass incarceration strategy to combat crime, though successful in reducing crime rates, has raised questions about its sustainability.