Elections

El Paso Gears Up for January 2024 Runoff Election: Early Voting Commences

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:42 pm EST
El Paso Gears Up for January 2024 Runoff Election: Early Voting Commences

The City of El Paso is poised to commence early voting for the much-anticipated January 2024 Runoff Election. This runoff is necessitated by the outcomes of the December 2023 Special Election, where no candidate in the City of El Paso, District 2, managed to secure over 50% of the vote. Consequently, the city’s electorate is now set for a showdown between Veronica “Vero” Carbajal and Josh Acevedo.

Early Voting Begins

Early voting for this critical election kicks off on Wednesday, January 3 and concludes on Tuesday, January 16. El Paso’s electorate will be voting for an unexpired term for the City of El Paso, District 2. The city has designated four early voting locations, with varying operation hours, to cater to voters’ convenience.

Resources for Voters

The El Paso County Elections Department has gone above and beyond to ensure voters are well-equipped for this election. They have made resources available on their website to aid voters in locating their nearest early voting site. By simply clicking on “Find My Nearest Early Voting Location” or entering their zip code on the “Early Voting Locations” page, voters can quickly identify the most convenient place to cast their vote.

Voting Requirements

To vote, electors are required to present one of seven acceptable forms of photo identification. However, voters lacking photo ID can still participate by completing a “Reasonable Impediment Declaration” and providing supporting documentation at the voting place. Furthermore, voters who initially requested a mail ballot but later opt to vote in person must surrender their mail ballot at the polling place. If they fail to do so, they will be provided with a provisional ballot.

The El Paso County Elections Department is on hand to answer queries and provide additional information, ensuring a seamless voting experience for the city’s residents.

BNN Correspondents

