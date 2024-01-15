en English
Elections

El Paso City Council Election: A Pricey Affair

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:36 am EST


The recent special election for District 2’s seat on the El Paso City Council has turned into a costly affair, with total expenses anticipated to surpass a staggering half a million dollars. This figure is all the more significant given that the elected council member will serve for less than a year. The cost of democracy has come into sharp focus, sparking questions about the city’s approach to filling the void left by council members who retire mid-term.

High Cost, Low Turnout

The initial election, held on December 9, 2023, saw a disappointingly low turnout. With just 4.5% of the 47,762 registered voters in the district participating, the cost of the exercise amounted to approximately $264,000. That translates to a hefty $116.56 per vote. Despite the lackluster participation, the city is obligated to organize a runoff due to the inconclusive election.

Anticipating the Runoff

While the city has not provided a definitive cost estimate for the upcoming runoff, it is anticipated to mirror the initial election costs. This projection pushes the total expenditure for the District 2 race to potentially more than $500,000. The two candidates, Veronica Carbajal and Josh Acevedo, are vying for the seat, aware that their tenure will be short-lived.

Questioning the System

This costly situation has raised eyebrows and sparked inquiries about the city’s policy for replacing council members who retire mid-term. As of now, there are no indications of policy changes. The city’s focus remains on the upcoming runoff election. The outcome of this race will not only impact District 2 but also impact the political landscape of El Paso, as younger candidates step forward to replace seasoned officeholders.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

