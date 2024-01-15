El Paso City Council Election: A Pricey Affair
The recent special election for District 2’s seat on the El Paso City Council has turned into a costly affair, with total expenses anticipated to surpass a staggering half a million dollars. This figure is all the more significant given that the elected council member will serve for less than a year. The cost of democracy has come into sharp focus, sparking questions about the city’s approach to filling the void left by council members who retire mid-term.
High Cost, Low Turnout
The initial election, held on December 9, 2023, saw a disappointingly low turnout. With just 4.5% of the 47,762 registered voters in the district participating, the cost of the exercise amounted to approximately $264,000. That translates to a hefty $116.56 per vote. Despite the lackluster participation, the city is obligated to organize a runoff due to the inconclusive election.
Anticipating the Runoff
While the city has not provided a definitive cost estimate for the upcoming runoff, it is anticipated to mirror the initial election costs. This projection pushes the total expenditure for the District 2 race to potentially more than $500,000. The two candidates, Veronica Carbajal and Josh Acevedo, are vying for the seat, aware that their tenure will be short-lived.
Questioning the System
This costly situation has raised eyebrows and sparked inquiries about the city’s policy for replacing council members who retire mid-term. As of now, there are no indications of policy changes. The city’s focus remains on the upcoming runoff election. The outcome of this race will not only impact District 2 but also impact the political landscape of El Paso, as younger candidates step forward to replace seasoned officeholders.
