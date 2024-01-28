El Al Israel Airlines Suspends Flights to Johannesburg Amid Genocide Accusations

In a significant move, El Al Israel Airlines has announced the suspension of its flights to Johannesburg, South Africa, effective from the end of March. The decision follows a marked decrease in demand in the wake of accusations by South Africa of genocide against Israel at the World Court. The airline, which operates up to two nonstop flights a week to Johannesburg, indicated that declining occupancy and cancellations were driving factors behind the decision.

Political Tensions and Travel Patterns

An El Al spokesperson attributed the drop in demand to the escalating political tensions, noting that Israelis are now choosing not to travel to South Africa. This marks a sharp divergence from previous trends, where flights were presumably well-frequented before the World Court case emerged.

Passengers whose flights have been canceled will be offered several alternative options, as part of the company's effort to adjust its destinations according to demand and facilitate expansion to existing and new destinations. The final El Al flight from Tel Aviv to Johannesburg is slated to depart on March 27, as per the airline's website.

International Court of Justice Case and its Implications

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) case, initiated by South Africa, accuses Israel of genocide and apartheid, leading to intense debate and diplomatic friction. While the court is not expected to pass judgment on whether Israel is committing genocide in Gaza immediately, the ruling could potentially have implications for Israel's military campaign in Gaza and the entry of humanitarian aid into the territory. The future of the route remains uncertain, pending the resolution of the ICJ case and the evolution of bilateral relations between the two nations.