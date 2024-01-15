en English
Africa

Ekumfi Asaman Queen Mother Calls for Release of Late President Mills’ Autopsy Report

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:21 am EST
The late Ghanaian President John Evans Atta Mills, who passed away while serving his term in July 2012, has remained a subject of numerous speculations and controversies. Amid the ongoing discourse, the Kyidomhemaa (queen mother) of Ekumfi Asaman, Nana Enyinfua III, has made a public appeal for the release of the late president’s autopsy report. This request comes as the nation grapples with uncertainty and seeks closure over the circumstances that led to Mills’ untimely demise.

Unveiling the Truth

The queen mother’s demand is not an isolated one. It echoes the sentiments of many Ghanaians who believe that the release of the autopsy report will lay to rest the rumors and allow the nation to move forward. The cause of President Mills’ death has been a subject of speculation since he became the first Ghanaian head of state to die in office. The lack of clarity has fueled various theories, underscoring the need for transparency and closure.

A Plea for Closure

Nana Enyinfua III, representing the family of the late President Mills, visited President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to express their concerns about the unavailability of the autopsy report. Stressing the importance of understanding the exact cause of Mills’ death, she urged the government to assist in obtaining the report. This step, she believes, would provide closure not only to the family but also to the nation that mourned the loss of its leader.

Government’s Response

President Akufo-Addo expressed surprise at the controversy surrounding the availability of the autopsy report. While assuring the family and the public that he would give their request the attention it deserves, he also agreed to erect a significant monument in the Ekumfi traditional area to honor Professor Atta Mills after his term ends in January 2025. This gesture, while symbolic, indicates a commitment to acknowledging the legacy of the late president and the desire to put to rest the lingering uncertainties surrounding his death.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

