Eko Disco Crisis: Board Clashes Over MD Tinuade Sanda's Dismissal Amid Fraud Allegations

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) faces internal turmoil and regulatory scrutiny as its Chairman, Dere Otubu, announces the dismissal of Managing Director/CEO, Dr. Tinuade Sanda, citing directives from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC). The decision, linked to allegations of fraud and negligence, including ghost worker schemes and improper payments, has sparked a significant dispute within the board. Director Babor Egeregor contests the dismissal, arguing that NERC's directives were misinterpreted and did not necessitate Sanda's removal, pointing to deeper boardroom conflicts over the company's governance and management practices.