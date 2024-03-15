Ekiti's Infrastructure Leap: Governor Oyebanji Credits President Tinubu's Support for Ongoing Projects

Ekiti State's Remarkable Infrastructure Development

Advertisment

Under the leadership of Governor Biodun Oyebanji, Ekiti State is witnessing a significant upgrade in its infrastructure, thanks to the backing of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Following a thorough three-day inspection of 25 ongoing road projects, Governor Oyebanji expressed his gratitude towards the President for the pivotal role his support and economic policies have played in ensuring the availability of funds for these vital developments.

Strategic Support from the Federal Government

During his campaign, President Tinubu pledged his support to the people of Ekiti, a promise he has kept, according to Governor Oyebanji. The state's infrastructure boost is largely attributed to economic adjustments made by the President, funneling additional financial resources into Ekiti's development projects. These projects include critical infrastructures such as the Okeyinmi flyover bridge, Ado Ekiti Ring Road, and several others, aiming to enhance connectivity and economic growth within the state.

Advertisment

Quality and Timeliness of Construction Work

Governor Oyebanji's satisfaction with the pace and quality of the ongoing projects is evident. The contractors are reportedly meeting their deadlines, ensuring that the infrastructure upgrade not only progresses smoothly but also adheres to high standards of construction. This commitment to quality and efficiency is crucial for the long-term benefits of the state's infrastructure development.

Looking Towards a Brighter Future

The cooperative efforts between the state and federal government underscore a hopeful outlook for Ekiti's infrastructure. Governor Oyebanji's acknowledgment of President Tinubu's support highlights a successful partnership that could serve as a model for other states in Nigeria. With continued dedication and support, Ekiti State is set to achieve significant milestones in its development, fostering economic growth and improving the quality of life for its residents.