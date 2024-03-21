Ekiti Youth Group Urges Governor Oyebanji: Deploy Surveillance Helicopters, Fix Roads for Security

In an urgent appeal to Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji, the Ajoni Local Government Youth Group has called for immediate action following the tragic murder of two traditional rulers by gunmen in January. Highlighting the ongoing insecurity, they request the deployment of surveillance helicopters or drones and road repairs to enhance safety and prevent future attacks.

Advertisment

Urgent Security Measures Proposed

The group's letter, spearheaded by Chairman Emmanuel Olu, outlines specific requests aimed at bolstering security in the region. This includes aerial surveillance to monitor expansive forest areas for suspicious activities, alongside the prompt repair of damaged road sections to ensure safe passage for community members. These measures, they argue, could significantly deter criminal activities and offer protection to the populace and their leaders.

Enhanced Protection for Traditional Rulers

Advertisment

Addressing the vulnerability of traditional rulers to such attacks, the youth group has also proposed additional security measures. They suggest providing each monarch with a Toyota Hilux vehicle and two armed police officers as an official security detail. This recommendation comes in the wake of the heartrending incident where two monarchs were killed, underlining the need for decisive action to safeguard community leaders.

Commendation and Call for Justice

The group commends Governor Oyebanji for his prior response to the security crisis, including the deployment of soldiers for bush combing operations. However, they emphasize the importance of a thorough investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice, thus ensuring accountability for the crimes committed. By implementing these strategies, the youth group believes that peace and security can be restored in their communities, safeguarding the lives and well-being of Ekiti State's residents.

As Ekiti State confronts the challenges of insecurity, the call from the Ajoni Local Government Youth Group underscores the critical need for innovative and proactive measures. Their appeal reflects the community's desire for a safe environment, highlighting the importance of leadership in times of crisis. The Governor's actions in the coming days could set a precedent for how the state addresses security concerns, potentially serving as a model for other regions facing similar threats.