Ekiti State Grapples with Rising Insecurity, Governor Oyebanji Calls for Urgent Measures

Ekiti State, Nigeria, a region that was once a beacon of peace and stability, is currently grappling with escalating security issues. Brazen acts of kidnapping, robbery, and attacks on traditional rulers have become the unfortunate norm, casting a dark shadow over the state. The government's reaction to these pressing issues has, so far, been characterized by empty rhetoric and condolences, with little to no concrete actions to improve security. The situation is further exacerbated by the insufficient resources available to security agencies, evident in the lack of adequate security vans, operational vehicles, and patrol bikes.

In vivid detail, the horrific incidents that have plagued Ekiti State rise to the surface. The grim murder of two kings on the Oke-Ako and Ipao Ekiti roads, the heart-wrenching kidnapping of schoolchildren from the Apostolic Faith School, and the abduction of the Ekiti APC state chairman are but a few examples of the state's deteriorating security situation. These occurrences not only exemplify the immediate danger but also underscore the urgent need for a comprehensive and effective security strategy.

Learning from Oyo State

As Ekiti State grapples with its security challenges, it's essential to consider the lessons learned from regions that have navigated similar issues. Oyo State, for example, successfully improved its security situation by investing in security equipment and vehicles. This move has not only enhanced the state's security but also attracted economic investment, proving that a secure environment is a critical foundation for prosperity.

As the security situation spirals, it's imperative for Governor Abiodun Oyebanji, legislators, and stakeholders to provide robust support to security agencies, empower initiatives like Amotekun, and pass laws that enhance security.