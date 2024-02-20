Ekiti State Seeks U.S. Partnership for Economic Revival, Targets Agriculture and Technology

In a strategic move aimed at revitalizing its economy, the Ekiti State Government, under the leadership of Governor Biodun Oyebanji, is seeking support from the United States to develop critical sectors for shared prosperity. The recent meeting with the American Embassy's Charge d'Affaires, David Green, marks a significant step towards achieving this goal, focusing on agriculture, technology, and more to boost the state's economy and enhance the quality of life for its citizens.

The Ekiti State House of Assembly, in collaboration with Cavista Holdings Ltd, is spearheading a one-day retreat designed to brainstorm and support Governor Oyebanji's vision. This initiative aims to foster socio-economic development through the private sector and foreign direct investment. The retreat will see participation from influential figures including the Conference of Speakers in the South West, former governor Dr. Kayode Fayemi, the Consul-General of the U.S. Embassy, and industry leaders, all exchanging ideas to chart a path towards a brighter future for Ekiti State.

Recognition and Commitment to Development

The state's efforts have not gone unnoticed, with the World Bank recognizing Ekiti as the Best Performing State under the National Urban Water Sector Reform Project and the third Best Performing State under the Community and Social Development Project. Such accolades underscore the state's commitment to partnering with development agencies for comprehensive development, particularly in social investments, rural and agricultural development, infrastructure, and industrial development. The Progressives Governors Forum has also lauded Ekiti State for its numerous development initiatives focused on empowerment, job creation, healthcare, education, infrastructure, security, economy, agriculture, and justice.

Key to Governor Oyebanji's discussions with the U.S. were ongoing projects like the Ikun Dairy Farm and the desire to expand collaboration to include youth and women empowerment, art and culture, climate change, healthcare, renewable energy, and investment promotion. Specifically, the governor highlighted the potential for cocoa development and leveraging Silicon Valley's expertise for the Ekiti Knowledge Zone, aiming to enhance productivity through private sector partnerships and transform Ekiti into a production hub. The United States has expressed its readiness to support Ekiti's economic growth, with future discussions planned to explore further collaboration opportunities.

As Ekiti State embarks on this partnership journey with the United States, the focus remains clear: to develop critical economic sectors that will not only revitalize the state's economy but also improve the overall quality of life for its citizens. This initiative represents a beacon of hope for the people of Ekiti, promising a future marked by shared prosperity and sustainable development.