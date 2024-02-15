Ekiti State Ranks Third in Nigeria for Fiscal Year 2023

In a remarkable testament to resilience and strategic governance, Ekiti State has emerged as the third overall best-performing state in Nigeria for the fiscal year 2023, according to a comprehensive State Performance Index report by Philips Consulting Limited (Pcl). This achievement shines a spotlight on the state's commendable strides in investment promotion, human capital development, job creation, and prudent financial management, despite its limited resources. With a focus on inclusive governance and a commitment to enhancing the quality of life through quality basic education and healthcare, Ekiti State, under the leadership of Governor Biodun Oyebanji, sets a precedent for participatory governance and sustainable economic growth.

Ekiti State's remarkable positioning in the national ranking is no accident. It is the fruit of a deliberate, strategic approach to governance and development. The Philips Consulting report highlights several key areas where Ekiti has excelled: investment promotion, human capital development, job creation, and prudent financial management. These areas form the pillars of the state's success, contributing significantly to its socioeconomic development and making it a model for other states to emulate.

Furthermore, the report commends Ekiti for its inclusive governance, where participatory practices ensure that the voices of all citizens are heard and considered in policy-making processes. This approach, coupled with the state's investments in quality basic education and healthcare, lays a solid foundation for security and economic development, directly impacting the well-being of its populace.

Challenges and Recommendations

Despite the accolades, the journey is far from over for Ekiti State. The Philips Consulting report does not shy away from pointing out areas that require attention and improvement. It advises the state to focus on identifying and eliminating business constraints, implementing tax reforms, and creating an enabling environment for businesses and investments. These steps are crucial for enhancing internally generated revenue, a vital component for the state's self-sustenance and further development.

The report also highlights Ekiti's culture of innovation and efficient resource management as key factors in managing the risk of unemployment, a notable achievement given the global economic challenges. However, continuous effort in these areas is necessary to maintain and build upon the progress achieved so far.

A Roadmap for Sustainable Growth

Ekiti State's ranking as the third overall best-performing state in Nigeria is both an accolade and a call to action. It is an acknowledgment of the state's effective governance and economic strategies, as well as a reminder of the continuous need for improvement and adaptation in an ever-changing world.

Under the leadership of Governor Biodun Oyebanji, Ekiti has demonstrated a commitment to participatory governance and sustainable development. The state's focus on human capital development, investment promotion, and financial prudence has paved the way for its impressive performance. Nonetheless, the journey towards sustained economic growth and development is ongoing, and Ekiti must remain vigilant in identifying challenges and opportunities alike.