Ekiti State Officials Promise Restructuring of Ring Road Project for Residents

Residents of Iworoko, Are, and Afao Ekiti can now breathe a sigh of relief as Rt. Hon. Taiwo Olatunbosun, the Ekiti State Commissioner for Information, assures them that the proposed Ekiti Ring Road Phase I project will be restructured to preclude the demolition of houses in their communities.

The decision, which underscores the commitment of Governor Biodun Oyebanji's administration to the welfare of the people and continued development of the state, is a testament to the government's resolve not to upset the local economy nor disturb the peace and tranquility of the communities.

Despite the restructuring, Olatunbosun affirmed that the government would maintain high standards in alignment with international best practices for ring roads.

Ring roads, which help reduce urban traffic congestion by offering alternative routes around cities, will be constructed without compromising on quality or design.