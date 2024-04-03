Ejisu Seat Heats Up: 12 Candidates, Including Kwesi Nyantakyi, Vie in NPP Primaries

The race for the Ejisu constituency seat has drawn an unprecedented number of contenders, making the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries a battleground of competence and tribute. Following the demise of Deputy Finance Minister and MP, John Ampontuah Kumah, a diversified group of aspirants has emerged, each presenting their vision for continuing his legacy.
The Aspirants and Their Pledges
Among the 12 candidates, Dr. Evans Duah stands out not only for his academic credentials but also for his commitment to honor the late John Kumah's legacy through dedicated service to the constituents of Ejisu. His focus on welfare and development, aligned with a robust financial background, positions him as a strong contender. Similarly, Kwesi Nyantakyi, known for his tenure as President of the Ghana Football Association, brings a different flavor to the political landscape, indicating a wide-ranging appeal among the electorate.
Nomination Frenzy
The nomination window, spanning from April 2nd to April 4th, has seen a flurry of activity at the constituency party office. While some aspirants have already filed their nominations, others are in the process, setting the stage for what is anticipated to be a fiercely competitive primary scheduled for April 13, 2024. The eagerness of candidates to step into the political arena underscores the significance of the Ejisu seat and its impact on the NPP's stronghold.
A Tribute to Legacy
The by-election is not merely a contest for political power but a testament to the enduring influence of John Kumah. Aspirants like Dr. Evans Duah explicitly frame their candidacy as a tribute to Kumah's work and vision for Ejisu, highlighting the emotional and political depth of the election. This sentiment resonates with constituents, who seek a successor capable of both honoring Kumah's legacy and propelling the constituency towards greater prosperity.
As the NPP braces for the primaries, the diversity of candidates and their varied backgrounds promise a vibrant and competitive race. The outcome will not only determine the party's representative for Ejisu but also set the tone for its future leadership and direction. With the electorate's expectations high, the chosen candidate will carry the weighty responsibility of both legacy and progress, ensuring that the late John Kumah's vision for Ejisu advances into a new era.