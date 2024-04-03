Ejisu By-Election Heats Up: Twelve Candidates Vie for Coveted Seat Honoring John Kumah

Following the unexpected vacancy for the Ejisu parliamentary seat, a significant spotlight has been cast on the potential successors of the late John Kumah. Among the contenders, Dr. Evans Duah emerges as a notable figure, running on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as a tribute to Kumah's legacy. This by-election not only symbolizes a tribute but also a critical juncture for the constituents of Ejisu, who are eager to see who will carry forward the developmental strides previously set in motion.
Competitive Landscape
The race to fill the Ejisu seat has attracted a diverse group of candidates, highlighting the seat's significance in Ghana's political landscape. With twelve candidates, including former Ghana Football Association President Kwesi Nyantakyi and three women, the NPP finds itself at a critical decision point. The party has scheduled a parliamentary primary for April 13, 2024, underscoring the competitive nature of this by-election. Each candidate brings a unique background, with Dr. Duah emphasizing the importance of competent individuals stepping into the political arena, especially those with a strong financial and mentoring background like himself.
Dr. Evans Duah's Candidature: A Tribute to Legacy
Dr. Duah's decision to run is deeply rooted in honoring the late John Kumah. As a Strategic Management Entrepreneurship lecturer and mentor, Duah believes in the transformative power of competent leadership in politics. His campaign is not just about filling a vacancy but about continuing a legacy of development and empowerment in the Ejisu constituency. His involvement in the Duah Mentoring Club 100 Programme demonstrates his commitment to nurturing the next generation, a principle he aims to bring to the forefront of his political journey.
Implications for Ejisu and Beyond
The outcome of the Ejisu by-election has broader implications