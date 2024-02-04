Eight Candidates Kickstart Ambitious Campaigns for Panama's Presidential Election

As the clock ticks towards the May 5 presidential elections in Panama, the political atmosphere is charged with anticipation. The campaign officially kicked off with eight distinct candidates stepping into the political arena, each with their unique perspectives and solutions for the country's pressing issues.
Ricardo Lombana to Follow the 'Other Path'
Leading the pack is Ricardo Lombana of the Other Path Movement (MOCA), whose campaign started at Merca Panamá. Alongside his running mate Michael Chen, Lombana is expected to bring a fresh approach to Panama's politics.
Zulay Rodríguez Appeals to the Heart of Panama
Zulay Rodríguez of the Palacio de Las Garzas commenced her campaign in San Miguelito, a move seen as an attempt to connect with the grassroots level of society. Rodríguez, a strong and vocal leader, is expected to tackle issues head-on.
Maribel Gordón, the Free Nomination Candidate
Maribel Gordón, running as a free nomination candidate, launched her campaign in the Jesús de Nazaret community. Her running mate is Richard Morales, and the duo is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the political arena.
Martin Torrijos of the Popular Party
Martín Torrijos, a seasoned politician of the Popular Party, began his campaign in eastern Panama City, visiting areas like Las Mañanitas. His experience and proven track record make him a strong contender in these elections.
José Raúl Mulino: Addressing the Cost of Living
Representing the Realizing Goals (RM) and Alianza coalition, José Raúl Mulino launched his bid in Plaza Santa Ana. His campaign focuses on addressing concerns about the cost of living, a hot-button issue in Panama.
The Surprise Appearance of Luis Cucalón
Former tax authority director Luis Cucalón, recently freed from house arrest, made an unexpected appearance at the RM rally, adding an element of surprise to the event.
José Gabriel Carrizo and the PRD
José Gabriel Carrizo, the ruling candidate of the Democratic Revolutionary Party (PRD), rallied at the party's headquarters. His slogan, "you are not going," addresses issues such as unemployment.
Rómulo Roux: Condemning Political Corruption
Rómulo Roux, representing the Alliance of Democratic Change (CD) and Panameñista Party, launched his campaign in Concepción, Bugaba, Chiriquí. Roux's campaign condemns political corruption, a message that resonates with many Panamanians.
Melitón Arrocha: The Free Nomination Candidate
Melitón Arrocha, another free nomination candidate, started his campaign in Arraiján and has plans to visit Penonomé, Coclé. His campaign promises to be one to watch.