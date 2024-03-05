Egypt's When_I_Went_to_the_Police-station Campaign Highlights Women's Struggles Against Sexual Harassment

The Egyptian Feminist Initiative, in collaboration with Tadwein, the gender studies blog, has launched a pivotal campaign titled When_I_Went_to_the_Police-station, marking a significant step towards addressing the systemic challenges Egyptian women face when reporting sexual harassment. This initiative, part of the broader Feminist Fabric project, seeks to illuminate the daunting obstacles encountered in the legal process, despite the prevalence of sexual harassment in Egypt. A study by the United Nations Women's Organisation underscores the severity of this issue, revealing that over 90% of Egyptian women have faced sexual harassment, predominantly in public spaces.

Unveiling the Harsh Realities

Despite the existence of laws aimed at curbing sexual harassment, such as Article 306 (a) and (b) of the Egyptian Penal Code, amended in 2021, the effectiveness of these legal frameworks is questioned. A study by Tadwein highlights a concerning lack of awareness and faith in the legal system among women; over half of the participants were unfamiliar with Egypt's sexual harassment law, and 57% doubted their ability to seek justice through legal channels. These findings point to significant barriers, including procedural difficulties set by some executive authorities, insufficient public knowledge of the law, societal stigma, lack of familial support, and a broader normalization of harassment, all of which contribute to low reporting rates.

Objectives and Expectations

The When_I_Went_to_the_Police-station campaign aims to confront these challenges head-on by raising awareness about legal rights and procedures, offering advice to navigate the complexities of reporting sexual harassment, and ultimately encouraging a shift in societal attitudes and legal practices. By spotlighting the real-life experiences of women who have braved the journey to the police station, the initiative seeks not only to educate but to empower women, advocating for a society where their rights are recognized and protected.

Looking Forward

As the campaign gains momentum, its impact resonates beyond its immediate objectives. It serves as a crucial reminder of the urgent need for comprehensive reforms—in legal systems, in societal attitudes, and in support mechanisms for survivors of sexual harassment. While the road ahead is long, the When_I_Went_to_the_Police-station campaign represents a beacon of hope and a call to action, urging for a collective commitment to creating a safer, more just society for women in Egypt and beyond.

Reflecting on this initiative, it becomes clear that the struggle against sexual harassment is intertwined with broader issues of legal reform, social consciousness, and gender equality. As awareness spreads and conversations unfold, the hope is that more women will feel empowered to stand against harassment, armed with knowledge and supported by their community. This campaign, therefore, not only sheds light on the systemic issues at play but also paves the way for meaningful change, one report at a time.