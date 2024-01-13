en English
Egypt

Egypt’s Presidential Decree Pardons Select Prisoners in Historic Move

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:29 am EST
Egypt’s Presidential Decree Pardons Select Prisoners in Historic Move

Marking a historic moment in Egypt’s penal history, Presidential Decree No. 1 of 2024 has been officially published in the Egyptian Official Gazette, announcing a mass pardon for selected prisoners. Signed by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the decree has been timed to coincide with the commemoration of Police Day and the January 25 Revolution, two significant national holidays.

A Lifeline for Select Convicts

The decree is not a blanket pardon but applies to a specific group of convicts. It targets those who have been sentenced to no more than 10 years in prison and have already served at least half of their sentence. It also includes those sentenced to life imprisonment but who have already served a minimum of 20 years behind bars. By specifying these categories, the presidential decree ensures that those who have demonstrated a commitment to reform are granted a second chance.

Revolution in Crime Categories

The scope of the decree extends to a diverse range of crimes. It targets individuals convicted of crimes associated with political expression or activity, crimes related to social solidarity such as theft or robbery, and crimes related to traffic violations. This inclusion of non-violent crimes within the pardon’s purview signals a shift in Egypt’s penal policy, potentially heralding a more compassionate approach to justice and rehabilitation.

Impact and Repercussions

With thousands of prisoners poised to benefit from this decree, the impact will ripple through Egypt’s prison system and society at large. Anticipated as a goodwill gesture by the Egyptian government, the move is expected to alleviate overcrowded prisons and reintegrate reformed convicts back into society. However, it also raises questions about the future of Egypt’s justice system, and whether this marks the beginning of a more comprehensive reform process.

author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

