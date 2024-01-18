Egypt's President Sisi Warns of Escalating Gaza Conflict; Calls for International Intervention

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi has voiced concerns about the potential exacerbation of the conflict in the Gaza Strip, warning that it could pose a threat to regional and international security. During a telephonic conversation with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, President Sisi underscored the pressing need for international intervention to push for a ceasefire and ensure civilian protection.

Egypt's Role in Gaza

In the call, President Sisi highlighted Egypt's significant role in restoring peace, enabling civilian protection, and coordinating the evacuation of foreign nationals and the wounded from the conflict zone. The Dutch Prime Minister acknowledged and appreciated Egypt's efforts towards stabilizing the volatile situation in Gaza.

Concerns Over Expanding Conflict

President Sisi cautioned about the potential expansion of the conflict in Gaza, emphasizing the necessity for the international community to advocate for a ceasefire and protection of civilians. The Dutch Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for Egypt's significant role in restoring calm and providing relief aid to Gaza.

Call for Dialogue and Ceasefire

The meeting also saw both leaders agreeing on the necessity of finding a just and comprehensive settlement for the Palestinian cause. Egypt's stance on the forced displacement of the Palestinian people was reiterated by Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, who warned of the regional and international dangers associated with potential escalation of the conflict. Greece's role in conveying Egypt's position to the EU was also recognized, along with discussions about the anticipated power linkage project with Egypt as a factor in enhancing relations between the two nations.