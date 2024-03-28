Egypt's Population Growth Hits Decade Low at 1.4% in 2023 Amid Economic Challenges

Egypt, the Arab world's most populous nation, has seen its population growth rate fall to 1.4 percent in 2023, marking the lowest rate in decades, according to the planning ministry. This development comes as President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi prioritizes limiting population growth to alleviate pressure on the nation's services and budget. The current population is just over 106 million, with a significant portion living near or below the poverty line, struggling with water scarcity, unemployment, and inadequate public services.

Historical Context and Recent Trends

Tracing back to 1961, Egypt's population growth has undergone significant fluctuations. It reached a peak of 2.8 percent in 1984-85, then gradually declined to 1.9 percent in 2006, only to increase again to 2.3 percent in 2014. Since that surge, the growth rate has been on a steady decline, reaching 1.6 percent in 2022 before dropping to the current rate of 1.4 percent. This historical perspective sheds light on the changing dynamics of Egypt's demographic growth and the government's ongoing efforts to manage it effectively.

Governing with Mega-Projects and Family Planning

In response to the challenges posed by rapid population growth, President Sisi has initiated several mega-projects aimed at providing employment and infrastructure to support the growing population. However, these projects have faced criticism for diverting resources and contributing to the country's debt. In a more direct approach to curbing population growth, the government launched the 'Two Is Enough' campaign in 2019. This family-planning initiative targets rural areas where large families are common, aiming to shift cultural norms and reduce birth rates.

Implications for the Future

The slowing population growth presents both challenges and opportunities for Egypt. On one hand, it could ease the strain on the country's resources and public services, making it easier to improve living standards and reduce poverty. On the other hand, it raises questions about the future workforce and economic growth. As Egypt navigates these complex dynamics, the effectiveness of its policies and initiatives will be crucial in shaping the country's demographic and economic landscape in the years to come.