Egypt's PM Calls for Local Manufacturing to Boost Exports

In an unprecedented move, Egypt's Prime Minister, Mostafa Madbouli, has initiated a dialogue with key stakeholders to build an integrated vision for localizing the manufacture of production inputs. This significant decision was announced during a meeting with ministers, heads of industry federations, and representatives from various industrial sectors. The primary aim was to address the challenges faced by the Egyptian export sector and to enhance its performance.

Madbouli emphasized the government's unwavering commitment to bolster exports, setting an ambitious target of $100 billion. This commitment remains steadfast despite the economic challenges looming large. The Prime Minister highlighted the significance of continual interaction with the private sector, specifically the Federation of Egyptian Industries and the chambers of commerce. The export support program's reassessment was also discussed in the meeting.

Focus on African Market and Local Manufacturing

The meeting also identified the African market as a crucial target for Egyptian exports. There was a call to boost sectors like outsourcing and IT and to implement a favorable monetary policy for exporters. The discussion extended to include logistical challenges, regional maritime conditions, and the need to attract investments to lessen the dependence on imported production inputs.

The ultimate goal is to meet the needs of the local market, reduce import bills, deepen local manufacturing, and enhance productivity. This strategy is expected to support national industries by improving the quality of Egyptian products for the domestic and international markets. The government also aims to establish a conducive business environment to expand the industry, including streamlining customs legislation and modernizing procedures to facilitate trade.