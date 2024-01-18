en English
Egypt

Egypt’s Cabinet Approves Major Restructuring of Key Councils

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:13 am EST | Updated: Jan 18, 2024 at 3:11 pm EST
Egypt's Cabinet Approves Major Restructuring of Key Councils

In a strategic move aimed at restructuring and strengthening its governmental operations, on January 17, 2024, the Egyptian cabinet, led by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, endorsed a series of draft resolutions. The decision marks a new chapter in Egypt’s governance, with the restructuring of key councils and authorities to better serve the nation’s progressive vision.

Revamping the Supreme Council for Ports

Among the notable resolutions was the reformation and reorganization of the Supreme Council for Ports. The council will henceforth be known as the Supreme Council for Ports and Logistics, reflecting its broadened scope and responsibilities. This upgraded council will boast a diversified membership, incorporating ministers from various sectors. These include supply and internal trade, planning and economic development, environment, trade and industry, civil aviation, and local development. This diverse representation is set to promote comprehensive and cohesive decision-making, ensuring that all aspects of ports and logistics are meticulously considered.

Private Sector Representation

Significantly, the revamped council will also include a representative from the private logistics sector. This inclusion is a clear acknowledgment of the private sector’s growing role in Egypt’s economic growth. It promises to foster a more balanced and efficient approach to managing ports and logistics, leveraging the dynamism and innovative capacity inherent in the private sector.

National Authority for Quality Assurance and Accreditation of Education

Further enhancing educational standards in Egypt, the cabinet approved a resolution to re-establish the National Authority for Quality Assurance and Accreditation of Education (NAQAAE). This decision was made following the review and incorporation of amendments and comments from various ministers, ensuring the authority can effectively uphold and enhance the quality of education across the country.

Extension of Free Transit Visas

In a move that underscores Egypt’s commitment to facilitating travel and transit through the nation, the cabinet extended the use of free transit visas until the end of April 2024. This resolution is set to enhance tourism and ease the passage of international visitors, thereby contributing to the nation’s economic resilience.

Overall, these resolutions represent Egypt’s proactive steps to optimize governance, improve services, and foster economic growth. As these changes unfold, the Egyptian government’s commitment to progress and development continues to resonate.

Egypt Politics
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

