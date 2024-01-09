en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Egypt’s Bold Economic Strategy for 2024-2030: A Comprehensive Overview

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:05 pm EST
Egypt’s Bold Economic Strategy for 2024-2030: A Comprehensive Overview

In a bold move, the Egyptian government has unveiled an ambitious economic strategy for 2024-2030. It consists of eight primary directions, each with specific goals and measures, designed to bolster Egypt’s economy and enhance the quality of life for its citizens.

Sustainable Economic Growth

The first direction aims for sustainable economic growth by targeting an average GDP growth of 6-8 percent. This vision includes increasing the GDP contribution of key sectors to 50 percent and attracting substantial investments. The government plans to boost exports, create jobs, and increase the private sector’s participation in the economy.

Supportive Economic Policies

The second direction focuses on supporting economic policies. This includes striving for pricing stability, reducing inflation, introducing a flexible exchange rate policy, and improving financial inclusion.

Fostering Leading Economic Sectors

The third direction underscores the leading economic sectors: agriculture, industry, and tourism. The targets include expanding agricultural land, increasing exports, and boosting the manufacturing industries’ contribution to the GDP.

Creating a Competitive Knowledge-Based Economy

The fourth direction seeks to create a knowledge-based competitive economy. This involves increasing research and development spending, enhancing innovation rankings, and transitioning to the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Plans for Social Development

Beyond the economy, the strategy also outlines plans for social development. These include improvements in education and healthcare, strengthening social safety nets, and managing water resources more effectively.

Infrastructure Advancements

The strategy envisions infrastructure advancements with significant investments in transport, storage, and the Suez Canal.

Focusing on Youth and Expatriates

The seventh and eighth directions focus on youth development and engagement, and the active role of Egyptian expatriates in national projects. The government plans to increase the number of Egyptian expats by one million, targeting fields such as artificial intelligence, information technology, nursing, and biotechnology.

Before receiving official approval, this comprehensive economic strategy will be presented for public discourse. It is a testament to Egypt’s determination to enhance its economic landscape and improve the livelihoods of its people in the coming years.

0
Economy Egypt Politics
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Economy

See more
8 mins ago
World Bank Economist's Warning: Weak Growth and Alarming Challenges for Developing Countries
The global economy teeters on the brink of yet another weak growth year, warns the Chief Economist of the World Bank Group. This forecast is especially dire for developing nations, particularly the poorest among them, grappling with two major challenges: crushing debt levels and severe food insecurity. Paralyzing Debt The debt situation in these countries
World Bank Economist's Warning: Weak Growth and Alarming Challenges for Developing Countries
Unveiling the Future of the Global Cold Storage Market: A Comprehensive Analysis
38 mins ago
Unveiling the Future of the Global Cold Storage Market: A Comprehensive Analysis
World Bank Predicts Grim Economic Outlook: GDP Decline in Armenia and Global Contraction
42 mins ago
World Bank Predicts Grim Economic Outlook: GDP Decline in Armenia and Global Contraction
Alcoa to Halt Production at Australian Refinery, 750 Jobs at Stake
10 mins ago
Alcoa to Halt Production at Australian Refinery, 750 Jobs at Stake
Five Key Predictions for Australia's Property Market in 2024
12 mins ago
Five Key Predictions for Australia's Property Market in 2024
Impending Deadlines Loom for State and Local Governments to Utilize ARPA Funds
17 mins ago
Impending Deadlines Loom for State and Local Governments to Utilize ARPA Funds
Latest Headlines
World News
Florida Legislature Begins Annual Session Amid DeSantis' Campaign and Storms
59 seconds
Florida Legislature Begins Annual Session Amid DeSantis' Campaign and Storms
Tiger Woods' Era with Nike Concludes After 27 Years: A Transcendental Shift in Golf
1 min
Tiger Woods' Era with Nike Concludes After 27 Years: A Transcendental Shift in Golf
TNA Wrestling Reignites Brand with Hard To Kill and Snake Eyes Events
2 mins
TNA Wrestling Reignites Brand with Hard To Kill and Snake Eyes Events
LA Knight Opens Up About His Journey and Challenges in WWE
3 mins
LA Knight Opens Up About His Journey and Challenges in WWE
Lincoln City Secures Loan for Promising Striker Joe Taylor from Luton Town
3 mins
Lincoln City Secures Loan for Promising Striker Joe Taylor from Luton Town
Chippa United Announces New Coaches in Strategic Reshuffle
4 mins
Chippa United Announces New Coaches in Strategic Reshuffle
Georgia's Stand for Election Security: Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's Defense Amid Lawsuit
4 mins
Georgia's Stand for Election Security: Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's Defense Amid Lawsuit
Portland City Commissioner Carmen Rubio Announces Mayoral Candidacy
4 mins
Portland City Commissioner Carmen Rubio Announces Mayoral Candidacy
Smart Scales: Revolutionizing Personal Health Tracking
5 mins
Smart Scales: Revolutionizing Personal Health Tracking
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
35 mins
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
1 hour
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
2 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
3 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
3 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
3 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
3 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
3 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app