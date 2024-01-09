Egypt’s Bold Economic Strategy for 2024-2030: A Comprehensive Overview

In a bold move, the Egyptian government has unveiled an ambitious economic strategy for 2024-2030. It consists of eight primary directions, each with specific goals and measures, designed to bolster Egypt’s economy and enhance the quality of life for its citizens.

Sustainable Economic Growth

The first direction aims for sustainable economic growth by targeting an average GDP growth of 6-8 percent. This vision includes increasing the GDP contribution of key sectors to 50 percent and attracting substantial investments. The government plans to boost exports, create jobs, and increase the private sector’s participation in the economy.

Supportive Economic Policies

The second direction focuses on supporting economic policies. This includes striving for pricing stability, reducing inflation, introducing a flexible exchange rate policy, and improving financial inclusion.

Fostering Leading Economic Sectors

The third direction underscores the leading economic sectors: agriculture, industry, and tourism. The targets include expanding agricultural land, increasing exports, and boosting the manufacturing industries’ contribution to the GDP.

Creating a Competitive Knowledge-Based Economy

The fourth direction seeks to create a knowledge-based competitive economy. This involves increasing research and development spending, enhancing innovation rankings, and transitioning to the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Plans for Social Development

Beyond the economy, the strategy also outlines plans for social development. These include improvements in education and healthcare, strengthening social safety nets, and managing water resources more effectively.

Infrastructure Advancements

The strategy envisions infrastructure advancements with significant investments in transport, storage, and the Suez Canal.

Focusing on Youth and Expatriates

The seventh and eighth directions focus on youth development and engagement, and the active role of Egyptian expatriates in national projects. The government plans to increase the number of Egyptian expats by one million, targeting fields such as artificial intelligence, information technology, nursing, and biotechnology.

Before receiving official approval, this comprehensive economic strategy will be presented for public discourse. It is a testament to Egypt’s determination to enhance its economic landscape and improve the livelihoods of its people in the coming years.