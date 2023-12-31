en English
Politics

Egyptian, Qatari Mediators Struggle to Broker Ceasefire Amidst Israeli Offensive in Gaza

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:19 am EST
Egyptian, Qatari Mediators Struggle to Broker Ceasefire Amidst Israeli Offensive in Gaza

An unprecedented diplomatic endeavor took place last week, as an Egyptian delegation arrived in Tel Aviv to broker a cessation of hostilities between Israel and the Hamas terror group.

Despite the intensive negotiations, the Israeli military continued to press on with its operations in the Gaza Strip, a stark reminder of the complexities and challenges that lie ahead in the pursuit of peace.

Egypt and Qatar: Mediators on the Battlefield

Egyptian and Qatari mediators have been laboring to establish a ceasefire framework, but the path to resolution remains fraught with obstacles.

An Egyptian official candidly declared the situation as complicated, underscoring Cairo’s efforts to assess Israel’s readiness to withdraw from Gaza following a comprehensive agreement.

Meanwhile, Palestinian factions are in deliberations over a prisoner exchange deal and a ceasefire. Qatari mediators have suggested that Hamas is open to resuming negotiations for the release of hostages, potentially leading to a temporary truce. The conflict, initiated when terrorists from Gaza carried out a deadly attack that claimed 1,200 lives and took hostages, has resulted in the death of 172 Israeli soldiers.

Netanyahu’s Stance: A War of Many Months

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been addressing the potential for progress in negotiations but also tempering expectations. The grim reality is that of the 129 hostages taken by Hamas, some remain captive, while others have been released, rescued, or killed.

Hamas also holds two Israeli civilians and the bodies of two Israeli Defense Force soldiers. Netanyahu has stood firm on Israel’s stance, rejecting calls for an immediate international ceasefire and asserting that the war against Hamas will continue for ‘many more months’.

Humanitarian Crisis: The Heavy Toll of War

While negotiations trudge along, the grim reality of war is unfolding in Gaza. The ongoing conflict has resulted in significant civilian deaths, widespread hunger, and mass displacement, with over 21,600 Palestinians killed since the war’s onset on October 7.

The war has displaced 85% of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents. The UN children’s agency has warned of a high risk of severe malnutrition among children under five in Gaza. Protests across the globe are calling for a permanent ceasefire, underscoring the escalating humanitarian crisis.

Politics
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

