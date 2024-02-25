Egyptian Parliament Approves Sharp Increase in Passport Fees Amid Economic Adjustments

In a move that marks a significant shift in Egypt's approach to managing its fiscal policies against a backdrop of economic adjustments, the Egyptian House of Representatives has recently passed a set of amendments that have sent ripples through the nation.

At the heart of these amendments is a decision that has sparked widespread discussion: the quadrupling of fees for issuing a passport, soaring from LE 250 to an unprecedented LE 1,000. This decision, currently awaiting the nod from the president and its subsequent publication in the official gazette to become enforceable, stems from a proposal put forth by the Cabinet, aiming to safeguard the state budget amidst the challenges posed by exchange rate fluctuations.

Financial Prudence or Burden on Citizens?

The rationale behind this steep increase, as articulated by MP Ahmed Saleh from the Defense and National Security Committee, is manifold. Primarily, it is portrayed as a measure of financial prudence—a strategic move to provide a buffer for the state budget against the unpredictable tides of global finance.

Additionally, the amendments are seen as aligning with the International Civil Aviation Organization's requirements for the issuance of electronic passports, a step forward in enhancing security and anti-counterfeiting measures. However, this decision has not come without its detractors.

Critics argue that such a sharp increase could pose a significant burden on Egyptian citizens, particularly those for whom obtaining a passport is not a luxury but a necessity for employment or education abroad. As reported, the debate continues to unfold, straddling the line between fiscal responsibility and social equity.