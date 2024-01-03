en English
Egypt

Egyptian Government Reschedules Load Shedding to Support Students During Exams

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:00 am EST
Egyptian Government Reschedules Load Shedding to Support Students During Exams

In a bid to alleviate the hardship of power cuts during the night, the Egyptian government has moved swiftly in response to public outcry and parliamentary appeals to adjust the timing of the ongoing load shedding plan. The decision comes in the wake of concerns that these power cuts were obstructing students’ study schedules during the mid-year exam period.

Action Prompted by Public Concern

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly convened a meeting with Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy, Mohamed Shaker, along with heads of other relevant entities. The goal was to fast-track the implementation of a revised load shedding plan that would avoid power cuts during the night.

Load Shedding Limited to Daylight Hours

Consequently, changes were made to the load shedding schedule. Power cuts will now occur exclusively during daylight hours, specifically from 11 am to 5 pm. This move is expected to ease the stress on students preparing for their exams during the night.

Implementation and Transparency

The Ministry of Electricity has already begun implementing the changes effective from Wednesday. The Ministry will release updated schedules for each district, indicating the timing of two-hour load reductions. This measure is aimed at ensuring citizens can plan their day accordingly, thereby reducing the inconvenience caused by these necessary power cuts.

The official spokesperson for the Cabinet, Mohamed al-Homsani, disclosed these updates on the government’s response to public concerns. The swift action taken by the government demonstrates its commitment to addressing the public’s concerns and ensuring the welfare of its citizens, particularly the student community during this critical exam period.

Egypt Energy Politics
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

