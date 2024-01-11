Egyptian Diplomacy in Eritrea Amidst Red Sea Tensions

In a recent diplomatic mission, Egyptian Foreign Minister, Sameh Shoukry, delivered a significant message from President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki during a visit to Asmara, Eritrea. The message centered around strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations and collaborating on various regional matters of concern.

Unveiling a New Era of Collaboration

Shoukry and Eritrean Foreign Minister, Osman Saleh, engaged in extensive dialogue regarding potential cooperation in numerous sectors including infrastructure and health. They also reviewed the action plans for upcoming projects, emphasizing the mutual gains that such collaboration would yield for both nations.

Addressing the Regional Stability

Beyond bilateral interests, the ministers turned their attention towards broader regional stability, particularly in the Horn of Africa. They addressed the situation in Gaza, underscoring the urgent need for a ceasefire and the provision of humanitarian aid. The discussion also encompassed the prevailing situation in Sudan, with both parties expressing a shared interest in its stability.

Defiance in the Red Sea

Simultaneously, Abdul Malik Al Houthi, the leader of Yemen’s Houthi militia, has pledged to continue his assaults on Red Sea shipping routes. This act of defiance blatantly disregards the UN Security Council Resolution 2722, which explicitly demands the cessation of such attacks and the release of the detained Galaxy Leader ship and its crew. The resolution, wholeheartedly supported by the US and Japan, authorizes member states to defend their vessels against such attacks.

The Houthi’s justify their actions as a response to Israel’s blockade on Gaza. Security Council members, particularly the US, received criticism for not applying sufficient pressure on Israel to lift the blockade. Nonetheless, the US confirmed that its navy had intercepted Houthi-launched projectiles aimed at vessels in the Red Sea.