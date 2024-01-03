Egypt Withdraws from GERD Negotiations: A Pivotal Shift in Ethiopian Sovereignty

On December 19, 2023, a salient day in Ethiopian history unfolded as a pivotal development regarding its sovereignty surfaced, specifically concerning the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) negotiations. A critical player in the long-standing deliberations over the use of the Nile’s waters and the GERD’s impact, Egypt, chose to withdraw from the talks. This decision by Cairo is perceived as a breakthrough, providing respite to Ethiopia, which has steadfastly held on to its right to exploit the Nile for its developmental needs sans external intervention.

Egypt’s Withdrawal: A Turn of Tides

As a contentious point between Ethiopia, Egypt, and Sudan, the GERD has been the epicenter of concerns over water rights and regional dominance. Egypt’s withdrawal potentially signals a shift in the negotiation dynamics, possibly paving the path for Ethiopia to advance with its plans for the dam sans the deadlock that has typified the tripartite discussions for years.

Egypt Stands Down, Ethiopia Stands Firm

Egypt announced that the latest talks over the GERD have failed, reserving its right to safeguard its water and national security. Ethiopia and Egypt have failed to arrive at a compromise, and Ethiopia has completed the final phase of filling the reservoir for the hydroelectric power plant at the dam. This move showcases Ethiopia’s unwavering stand on using the Nile for its developmental needs.

Regional Developments: A Broader Picture

