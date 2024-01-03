en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Egypt Withdraws from GERD Negotiations: A Pivotal Shift in Ethiopian Sovereignty

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:25 pm EST
Egypt Withdraws from GERD Negotiations: A Pivotal Shift in Ethiopian Sovereignty

On December 19, 2023, a salient day in Ethiopian history unfolded as a pivotal development regarding its sovereignty surfaced, specifically concerning the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) negotiations. A critical player in the long-standing deliberations over the use of the Nile’s waters and the GERD’s impact, Egypt, chose to withdraw from the talks. This decision by Cairo is perceived as a breakthrough, providing respite to Ethiopia, which has steadfastly held on to its right to exploit the Nile for its developmental needs sans external intervention.

Egypt’s Withdrawal: A Turn of Tides

As a contentious point between Ethiopia, Egypt, and Sudan, the GERD has been the epicenter of concerns over water rights and regional dominance. Egypt’s withdrawal potentially signals a shift in the negotiation dynamics, possibly paving the path for Ethiopia to advance with its plans for the dam sans the deadlock that has typified the tripartite discussions for years.

Egypt Stands Down, Ethiopia Stands Firm

Egypt announced that the latest talks over the GERD have failed, reserving its right to safeguard its water and national security. Ethiopia and Egypt have failed to arrive at a compromise, and Ethiopia has completed the final phase of filling the reservoir for the hydroelectric power plant at the dam. This move showcases Ethiopia’s unwavering stand on using the Nile for its developmental needs.

Regional Developments: A Broader Picture

Meanwhile, in another regional development, Iranian-backed Houthi militants launched anti-ship ballistic missiles into the Southern Red Sea, leading to assaults on commercial vessels in the area. Moreover, the Iranian Basij Naval forces and the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) are preparing for their inaugural joint maritime exercise in the Shatt al Arab’s waters in Iraq. These developments, along with Egypt’s withdrawal from the GERD talks, paint a picture of a region undergoing significant shifts in power dynamics and alliances.

0
Africa Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
5 mins ago
Zimbabwe's Second Republic Intervenes to Improve Urban Living Conditions
In Zimbabwe, the administration of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, popularly known as the Second Republic, has taken proactive steps to intervene in local urban authorities, aiming to enhance public health and basic services for residents. This decisive action is in response to the rapidly deteriorating conditions in urban areas, predominantly those governed by opposition-run councils. Intervention
Zimbabwe's Second Republic Intervenes to Improve Urban Living Conditions
Decoding South Africa's Mining Industry Fiscal Regime: 2023 Update
51 mins ago
Decoding South Africa's Mining Industry Fiscal Regime: 2023 Update
Paris Saint-Germain Triumphs in French Champions Trophy, Key Players Set for National Duties
54 mins ago
Paris Saint-Germain Triumphs in French Champions Trophy, Key Players Set for National Duties
DRC Group of Experts Submit Midterm Report Amid Changes in Peacekeeping Forces and Election Results
6 mins ago
DRC Group of Experts Submit Midterm Report Amid Changes in Peacekeeping Forces and Election Results
Saints' Joe Aribo to Represent Nigeria at Africa Cup of Nations
9 mins ago
Saints' Joe Aribo to Represent Nigeria at Africa Cup of Nations
President Mnangagwa Highlights Unity and Development in Zimbabwe Amidst Challenges
39 mins ago
President Mnangagwa Highlights Unity and Development in Zimbabwe Amidst Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
West Bank Erupts in Protest Following Assassination of Hamas Leader
36 seconds
West Bank Erupts in Protest Following Assassination of Hamas Leader
Maryland's Health Department Expands: New Positions Approved Amid Skepticism
1 min
Maryland's Health Department Expands: New Positions Approved Amid Skepticism
Notre Dame Women's Basketball: Injury Crisis Deepens with Emma Risch's Absence
1 min
Notre Dame Women's Basketball: Injury Crisis Deepens with Emma Risch's Absence
Joe Flacco: A Beacon of Wisdom as Browns Pivot Towards Playoffs
1 min
Joe Flacco: A Beacon of Wisdom as Browns Pivot Towards Playoffs
Amending Thailand's Constitution: A Promise Kept or Power Preserved?
2 mins
Amending Thailand's Constitution: A Promise Kept or Power Preserved?
Biden Administration Official Resigns over U.S. Support for Israel in Gaza Conflict
2 mins
Biden Administration Official Resigns over U.S. Support for Israel in Gaza Conflict
North Carolina League of Municipalities to Distribute ARPA Funding to Municipalities
2 mins
North Carolina League of Municipalities to Distribute ARPA Funding to Municipalities
Erie City Council Inducts New Members, Advocates for Diversity
2 mins
Erie City Council Inducts New Members, Advocates for Diversity
Kenya's Malaria Crisis: A Battle Against Disease and Climate Change
3 mins
Kenya's Malaria Crisis: A Battle Against Disease and Climate Change
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
55 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
1 hour
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
4 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app