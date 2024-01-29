Egypt, Saudi Foreign Ministers Boost Bilateral Ties Amid Regional Talks

In a significant stride towards bolstering regional cohesion, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his Saudi Arabian counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, convened on January 28, 2024. The committee meeting, held at the historic Al Tahrir Palace, aimed at fostering political consultations and monitoring follow-ups on shared concerns.

The meeting's agenda, as articulated by Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Ahmed Abu Zaid, was to conduct intensive discussions to fortify bilateral cooperation across various sectors. The ministers deliberated on ways to evolve mechanisms of collaboration on political, economic, security, and cultural levels, thereby aligning their respective nations' interests.

Focusing on Regional and International Developments

Going beyond the bilateral scope, the ministers also examined the regional and international political landscape. The situation in the Gaza Strip emerged as a prominent focus point. Minister Shoukry emphasized the importance of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, calling for an end to the siege and collective punishment practices. He also vehemently condemned the forced displacement of Palestinians.

Minister Shoukry expressed his shock over allegations against UNRWA workers being involved in violence. He insisted that such accusations should be founded on thorough investigations, reaffirming the crucial role UNRWA plays in delivering aid to Palestinians.

The deliberations didn't shy away from other pressing regional issues. The ongoing armed conflict in Sudan, the aftermath of the civil wars in Libya and Syria, and the dispute over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) were addressed during the talks, reflecting the comprehensive nature of the meeting.

The congregation of the two foreign ministers underscores a concerted effort to address mutual concerns, explore avenues to enhance the Egypt-Saudi Arabia relationship, and consider broader geopolitical dynamics. Such meetings manifest the nations' commitment to regional stability and mutual progress.