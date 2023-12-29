Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict

In an attempt to halt the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip, Egypt has proposed a comprehensive three-stage strategy that includes renewable cease-fires, a phased release of hostages, and the formation of a technocratic Palestinian government. A Hamas delegation is set to review this plan in Cairo.

Egypt’s Initiative for Peace in Gaza

Presented to both Hamas and Islamic Jihad, the plan was first unveiled last week and has since sparked intense discussion among all concerned parties. The proposed ceasefire framework aims to curtail the escalating violence in Gaza, which has seen an alarming toll of 21,320 Palestinian casualties, primarily women and children, and approximately 1,140 Israeli fatalities since October 7. The initiative seeks to foster regional peace and security by stopping Palestinian bloodshed and aggression against the Gaza Strip.

Stages of the Ceasefire Plan

The first stage of the plan involves the implementation of renewable cease-fires. These temporary periods of peace aim to provide respite and create a conducive environment for further negotiations. The second stage focuses on the staggered release of hostages held by Hamas in exchange for Palestinians detained by Israel. This exchange is expected to build trust and pave the way towards a more stable ceasefire. The third and final stage proposes a definitive halt to Israel’s attacks on Gaza, establishing a lasting peace.

Postwar Governance and Reconstruction

Notably, the plan also suggests the formation of a technocratic Palestinian government postwar. This government would be tasked with the governance and reconstruction efforts in Gaza. It is an essential component of the plan, as it ensures the continuity of civil administration and the swift execution of recovery initiatives once the conflict subsides.

As of now, Egypt awaits a detailed response from all parties involved. This proposed ceasefire framework not only aims to halt the ongoing violence but also aspires to restore regional peace and security.

