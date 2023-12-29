en English
Egypt

Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Ceasefire Plan Amid Escalating Gaza-West Bank Conflict

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: December 28, 2023 at 8:41 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 2:28 am EST
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Ceasefire Plan Amid Escalating Gaza-West Bank Conflict

In an effort to halt the escalating conflict in Gaza and the West Bank, Egypt has proposed a comprehensive ceasefire plan.

This move comes amidst rising tension and a significant loss of life in the region, including the recent deaths of 50 Palestinians due to Israeli strikes in Gaza.

The violence has also extended to the West Bank, where six Palestinians were killed by an Israeli drone strike.

Egypt’s Three-Stage Ceasefire Plan

Working towards peace and stability in the region, Egypt has proposed a three-stage ceasefire plan.

This framework has been crafted after considering the viewpoints of all concerned parties and includes provisions for staggered prisoner releases by both Israel and Hamas, renewable ceasefires, and the formation of a Palestinian government of technocrats for governing post-war Gaza. The aim is to end the bloodshed and restore peace and stability to the region.

Egypt
Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

