Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Ceasefire Plan Amid Escalating Gaza-West Bank Conflict

In an effort to halt the escalating conflict in Gaza and the West Bank, Egypt has proposed a comprehensive ceasefire plan.

This move comes amidst rising tension and a significant loss of life in the region, including the recent deaths of 50 Palestinians due to Israeli strikes in Gaza.

The violence has also extended to the West Bank, where six Palestinians were killed by an Israeli drone strike.

Egypt’s Three-Stage Ceasefire Plan

Working towards peace and stability in the region, Egypt has proposed a three-stage ceasefire plan.

This framework has been crafted after considering the viewpoints of all concerned parties and includes provisions for staggered prisoner releases by both Israel and Hamas, renewable ceasefires, and the formation of a Palestinian government of technocrats for governing post-war Gaza. The aim is to end the bloodshed and restore peace and stability to the region.