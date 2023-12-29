en English
Politics

Egypt Hosts High-Level Hamas Delegation to Negotiate End to Gaza War

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:59 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 5:24 am EST
Egypt Hosts High-Level Hamas Delegation to Negotiate End to Gaza War
Gaza War

As the 12-week conflict rages on, Egypt sets the stage for a critical meeting with a high-level Hamas delegation in a bid to end the escalating war in Gaza against Israel.

The situation in Gaza remains precarious, especially in Southern regions near Al-Amal hospital in Khan Yunis and Shaboura camp in Rafah, where Israeli shelling has claimed 41 and 20 lives respectively.

The devastating conflict has resulted in over 21,320 fatalities, primarily women and children, according to Gaza’s health ministry. The war has also displaced nearly 80 percent of Gaza’s 2.4 million inhabitants.

Egypt’s Plan for Resolution

Egypt, in an attempt to mediate peace, has proposed a three-stage plan to halt the ongoing war. The plan encompasses temporary ceasefires, a hostage exchange program, and an ultimate termination to the war.

A significant aspect of the proposal includes the formation of an independent Palestinian government of technocrats to oversee and rebuild Gaza post-conflict.

(Read Also: Humanitarian Crisis Deepens in Gaza Amid Israel’s Blockade)

Israel’s Stance

Israel, which has lost 168 soldiers and claims to have 129 of its citizens held hostage in Gaza, has shown support towards Cyprus’ offer to deliver aid to Gaza.

Despite the ongoing war with Hamas, Israel has also engaged in a conflict with the Iran-backed Hezbollah. The Israeli military remains firm in its stance to destroy Hamas, signaling an intense struggle ahead.

(Read Also: Middle East Tensions Escalate: Hezbollah Retaliates, Egypt Proposes Ceasefire)

The Humanitarian Crisis

The relentless conflict has wreaked havoc in Gaza, leading to a humanitarian crisis of unprecedented scale. The United Nations reports an influx of approximately 100,000 displaced individuals in southern border cities, seeking safety from the conflict zone. The dire need for international aid increases as displaced residents grapple with the harsh realities of war.

Politics War
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

