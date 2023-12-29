Egypt Hosts High-Level Hamas Delegation to Negotiate End to Gaza War

As the 12-week conflict rages on, Egypt sets the stage for a critical meeting with a high-level Hamas delegation in a bid to end the escalating war in Gaza against Israel.

The situation in Gaza remains precarious, especially in Southern regions near Al-Amal hospital in Khan Yunis and Shaboura camp in Rafah, where Israeli shelling has claimed 41 and 20 lives respectively.

The devastating conflict has resulted in over 21,320 fatalities, primarily women and children, according to Gaza’s health ministry. The war has also displaced nearly 80 percent of Gaza’s 2.4 million inhabitants.

Egypt’s Plan for Resolution

Egypt, in an attempt to mediate peace, has proposed a three-stage plan to halt the ongoing war. The plan encompasses temporary ceasefires, a hostage exchange program, and an ultimate termination to the war.

A significant aspect of the proposal includes the formation of an independent Palestinian government of technocrats to oversee and rebuild Gaza post-conflict.

Israel’s Stance

Israel, which has lost 168 soldiers and claims to have 129 of its citizens held hostage in Gaza, has shown support towards Cyprus’ offer to deliver aid to Gaza.

Despite the ongoing war with Hamas, Israel has also engaged in a conflict with the Iran-backed Hezbollah. The Israeli military remains firm in its stance to destroy Hamas, signaling an intense struggle ahead.

The Humanitarian Crisis

The relentless conflict has wreaked havoc in Gaza, leading to a humanitarian crisis of unprecedented scale. The United Nations reports an influx of approximately 100,000 displaced individuals in southern border cities, seeking safety from the conflict zone. The dire need for international aid increases as displaced residents grapple with the harsh realities of war.

