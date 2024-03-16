Egypt Frees Senior Daesh Leader Behind Sinai Massacre, Stirring Controversy

In a revelation that has sparked wide debate, Egypt has reportedly released a senior Daesh commander, Mohammad Saad Kamel, alias Abu Hamza al-Qadi, who played a significant role in orchestrating a devastating attack on a mosque in North Sinai in 2017, resulting in over 305 casualties. Granted amnesty in 2021, al-Qadi now resides freely in Ismailia with his family, supported by a government-provided salary, raising pressing questions about the criteria for amnesty and the treatment of political detainees in Egypt.

Background of Controversy

The release of al-Qadi, a former high-ranking official of the Sinai Province, Daesh's branch in northern Egypt, was confirmed by the Sinai Foundation for Human Rights (SFHR). As the group's mufti and chief judge, al-Qadi's directives were instrumental in a series of attacks against civilians, including the 2017 mosque massacre. Despite his notorious background, the Egyptian government has extended him amnesty, housing, and financial support since his surrender in 2021, a move that has garnered both surprise and criticism from various quarters.

Egypt's Policy on Amnesty and Detention

The case of al-Qadi spotlights Egypt's complex stance on amnesty and detention. Over recent years, the government under President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has exhibited a tough stance on political activism and dissent, resulting in the incarceration of tens of thousands. The SFHR and other human rights organizations have voiced concern over the transparency and fairness of the amnesty process, especially when juxtaposed with the harsh treatment of political activists and social media protestors. An unnamed Egyptian military source defended the amnesty policy, claiming that terror suspects who surrender and cooperate with military forces are treated decently.

Raising Questions and Future Implications

The decision to release a figure like al-Qadi, with a significant role in terrorist activities, certainly raises eyebrows and questions about the criteria for amnesty in Egypt. It prompts a broader discussion on the balance between national security concerns and the pursuit of justice for victims of terrorism. Furthermore, this case may influence Egypt's international image and relations, especially concerning counter-terrorism cooperation and human rights advocacy. As this story unfolds, it will be crucial to monitor the Egyptian government's approach to handling former militants and political dissent, as well as the potential ramifications for regional security and political stability.