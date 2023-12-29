en English
Africa

Egypt Declares Failure of GERD Negotiations; Echoes of Water Security Concerns

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:26 am EST
In a turn of events that has left the African continent on edge, Egypt has announced the failure of the latest round of negotiations concerning the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

The negotiations were aimed at securing the interests of Egypt, Sudan, and Ethiopia. Nevertheless, Ethiopia’s uncompromising stance has led to an impasse, exacerbating regional tensions and raising concerns about the future of water resource management in the Nile Basin.

Negotiations Grind to a Halt

The talks, which took place in Addis Ababa, ended without reaching an agreement. Egypt’s Ministry of Irrigation accused Ethiopia of using the negotiation process to establish a de facto situation on the ground, seeking approval for unregulated control of the Blue Nile.

This development follows a two-year hiatus and the breakdown of talks in April 2021, along with the failure of an African Union initiative.

Egypt’s Stance

Egypt has expressed its concern about its water supply from the Nile, stating that negotiations have ended and it will defend its water and national security if harmed.

Egypt and Sudan demand a binding agreement to protect their Nile water shares, while Ethiopia has proceeded with the dam’s fourth filling stage, which Egypt views as a violation.

Repercussions and Forward Path

The failure of negotiations and the subsequent tensions have underscored the challenges of managing shared water resources among nations with divergent interests. It raises questions about the efficacy of diplomatic channels in managing transboundary water issues.

As the situation stands, Egypt’s departure from the talks may potentially halt further negotiations, urging Ethiopia to rethink its stance on the issue. The implications of these developments could have far-reaching impacts on regional stability and water resource management in Africa.

Africa International Relations Politics
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

