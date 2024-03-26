Eggs Thrown at Malta PM Robert Abela During Freedom Day Speech by ABBA Party Member

During Malta's Freedom Day celebrations in Birgu, an unexpected event took the spotlight as Prime Minister Robert Abela was interrupted during his speech by eggs thrown at his feet. The incident, quickly gaining traction on social media, was carried out by a member of the political party ABBA, launching a disobedience campaign aimed at reclaiming what they perceive as lost neutrality. Abela, in his address, had extolled the virtues of peace, indirectly critiquing EP President Roberta Metsola and the Nationalist Party.

Background of the Incident

Prime Minister Abela's speech focused on peace and neutrality, principles he argued are integral to the significance of Freedom Day in Malta. His remarks came amidst a backdrop of political tension, with Abela previously clashing with Metsola over EU defence spending proposals. Despite Abela's subsequent vote at a European Council summit in favor of increased EU defence spending, he maintained that Malta's neutrality was safeguarded through specific clauses. The incident with the eggs seemed to underscore the controversy surrounding Malta's stance on neutrality and defence.

ABBA's Disobedience Campaign

The political party ABBA later claimed responsibility for the act, stating it was part of a broader disobedience campaign launched on Freedom Day. Their actions were aimed at protesting what they see as the government's departure from Malta's longstanding principle of neutrality. This marks a significant moment of public dissent, reflecting growing discontent among segments of the Maltese population regarding the government's foreign policy directions.

Response and Reactions

In the aftermath of the incident, Prime Minister Abela appealed for calm, emphasizing the Labour Party's commitment to peace and love. The reaction on social media was swift, with the video of the incident circulating widely, prompting a mix of criticism and support for the Prime Minister's stance on neutrality and peace. This event has sparked a broader discussion on Malta's foreign policy and its implications for the country's future.

The egg-throwing incident during Prime Minister Robert Abela's Freedom Day speech has opened up a wider dialogue about Malta's neutrality and its role on the international stage. As the country grapples with these pressing issues, the actions of a single individual have highlighted the deep divisions and the strong feelings about Malta's direction and foreign policy. This moment serves as a poignant reminder of the ongoing debate over neutrality, peace, and how best to achieve them in a complex and changing world.