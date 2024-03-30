Effective taxation of tobacco products needed to increase revenue: Speakers

At a workshop held in Dhaka on March 30, 2024, influential speakers highlighted the potential of increased taxation and pricing on tobacco products in the upcoming 2024-25 fiscal year budget as a strategic move to diminish tobacco consumption and augment government revenue. This initiative aligns with the prime minister's goal of realizing a tobacco-free Bangladesh before 2040, a vision shared during a session organized by the Development Organisation of the Rural Poor (Dorp) and the Economic Reporters Forum (ERF). The event saw participation from 25 journalists specializing in the economic sector from various media outlets.

Projected Outcomes of Enhanced Tobacco Taxation

The focal point of the workshop was the substantial impact that effective taxation on tobacco products could have, not just in terms of public health but also on the fiscal landscape. Experts provided a detailed forecast, suggesting that with the implementation of such tax measures in the FY25 budget, the revenue generated from the cigarette sector could soar to approximately Tk47,000 crores, marking a 28% increase from the previous year. More importantly, the health benefits were underscored, with an estimated 1.5 million adults motivated to quit smoking, 10 million youths deterred from taking up the habit, and the prevention of around 1.1 million premature deaths linked to tobacco use.

Enhancing Public Health Through Fiscal Policy

The workshop delved into the mechanics of how a revised tax structure could serve as a powerful tool against tobacco consumption. By proposing a uniform supplementary duty across all tobacco products, including cigarettes, the strategy aims to level the playing field. This means that every tobacco product, regardless of its brand or price, would be subjected to the same rate of supplementary duty, thereby eliminating any lower-priced alternatives that might attract consumers. Such a policy not only promises to reduce tobacco use significantly but also positions the government to harness a higher revenue stream, which could be reinvested in public health initiatives.

Long-term Vision for a Tobacco-Free Future

The workshop's recommendations resonate with the broader national goal of a tobacco-free Bangladesh by 2040. By emphasizing the dual benefits of reduced tobacco consumption and increased fiscal revenue, the proposed measures represent a proactive approach to public health management and economic stability. The discourse also highlighted the critical role of media in raising awareness and advocating for policy changes that support health-oriented taxation reforms. As Bangladesh moves closer to its vision, the concerted efforts of policymakers, health advocates, and the media are pivotal in navigating the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in the fight against tobacco.

The initiative to increase tobacco taxes is a significant step towards achieving the lofty goal of a tobacco-free Bangladesh. It not only underscores the government's commitment to public health but also demonstrates a strategic approach to leveraging fiscal policy for societal benefit. As discussions evolve and plans are set into motion, the potential for transformative change looms large, promising a healthier future for the nation's populace.