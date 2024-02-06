EFF Faces Legal Setback as Court Dismisses Application Against Parliamentary Rules

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) were dealt a legal blow as their court application was dismissed by the Western Cape High Court, potentially changing the dynamics in the South African Parliament. The EFF had sought an interim interdict to stall the enforcement of new parliamentary rules approved in December. These regulations aim to prevent Members of Parliament (MPs) from disrupting the state of the nation address (Sona) and permit the removal of MPs who engage in grossly disorderly conduct.

EFF's Legal Setback

The Western Cape High Court's dismissal of the EFF's application signifies that the party won't be able to impede the implementation of these rules during President Cyril Ramaphosa's forthcoming Sona address, scheduled for Thursday evening. The party's recurrent attempts to attend the Sona and challenge the new parliamentary rules have thus far been unsuccessful.

New Parliamentary Rules

The new parliamentary rules were introduced to outlaw disruptions during the Sona. The EFF had filed a court application after its senior leaders were suspended for causing disorder during the previous year's Sona address. The party had aimed to compel Parliament to allow its leaders to attend the upcoming Sona. However, the court based its decision on the new rules and dismissed the EFF's application with costs.

Judgement Prior to Sona Address

The court is anticipated to deliver its judgement before this year's Sona address. The judge declared that the EFF had not met the necessary requirements for the relief they sought. The new rules prohibit disorderly conduct, interruptions during the president's speech, and the bringing of weapons or threatening articles into the chamber. There were no exceptional circumstances present to warrant a breach of the separation of powers doctrine, asserted the court.

