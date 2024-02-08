EFF Boycotts 2024 SONA After Court Defeat, Focuses on Manifesto

In a dramatic turn of events, members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), South Africa's third-largest political party, have announced their decision to boycott the 2024 State of the Nation Address (SONA). The SONA, an annual event of national significance, is a platform for the President to report on the country's socio-economic status and outline the government's agenda for the upcoming year. The EFF's boycott, a bold act of political dissent, signals a deepening rift within the country's political landscape.

Advertisment

February 8, 2024 - The EFF's decision to boycott the SONA comes in the wake of a court defeat. The Western Cape High Court dismissed the party's urgent application to allow their leader, Julius Malema, and five other top officials to attend the event. These leaders were barred from attending due to their suspension from Parliament following disruptions during the previous year's SONA.

Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo confirmed the court ruling, expressing frustration with the EFF's conduct. However, the party's spokesperson, Sinawo Thambo, rejected the court's decision, deeming it undemocratic and unconstitutional. In a show of solidarity with their suspended leaders, all EFF Members of Parliament will boycott the 2024 SONA.

A Shift in Focus: The EFF Manifesto Launch

The EFF's boycott of the SONA is not merely an act of protest; it also marks a strategic shift in focus. The party plans to channel its energy into the launch of its election manifesto, where it intends to address what it calls '30 years of systemic failures' by the African National Congress (ANC) and present a plan of action.

The EFF's decision to boycott the SONA takes place against the backdrop of new amended rules implemented by parliamentary presiding officers. These rules prohibit interruptions during the president's speech and stipulate that no other business may be considered during a joint sitting. This development presents a significant challenge to the EFF's confrontational political style.