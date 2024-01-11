EFF and DA Challenge Nsfas Leadership Amidst Corruption Allegations

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have reacted swiftly to the recent news of National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) chairperson Ernest Khosa's decision to take a leave of absence. This move by Khosa is designed to provide the board with the necessary space to investigate allegations made by the Organization Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) regarding fraud, corruption, and mismanagement of state funds.

EFF Takes Strong Stance

The EFF, through their MP Mandla Shikwambana, has lodged a formal complaint against Khosa and the Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology, Blade Nzimande, at the Mbombela Police Station in Mpumalanga. In a statement released by the EFF, they demanded the immediate resignation of both men, criticizing Khosa's leave as insufficient and reiterating their call for Nzimande to step down due to his alleged involvement in the defrauding of Nsfas and perceived incompetence.

Democratic Alliance Joins the Fray

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has also stepped into the controversy by laying criminal charges against Nzimande, accusing him of receiving kickbacks related to Nsfas. This accusation comes with no evidence provided to contradict the allegations made by Outa.

Positive Start Amidst Controversy

In the midst of this controversy, Nsfas has reported a positive start to the year's application process, with over 900,000 applications received. The organization continues to encourage all prospective students to apply for financial support, despite the surrounding turmoil.