EFCC Re-Arraigns Ex-Adamawa Gov Nyako, Son in N29bn Fraud Case

In a significant development, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has once again brought former Adamawa Governor Murtala Nyako and his son, Abdulaziz, under legal scrutiny over allegations of a N29 billion fraud. The duo, alongside other co-accused, face serious charges in a case that has seen multiple judicial hands and attempts at settlement. The latest courtroom drama unfolded in Abuja, marking a new chapter in a saga that commenced in 2015.

The re-arraignment of Murtala Nyako, his son, and their associates signified a reset in the proceedings due to changes in the judicial officers presiding over the case. Initially handled by the late Justice Evoh Chukwu, the case transitioned to Justice Okon Abang before landing in the courtroom of Justice Peter Lifu. With previous judges no longer available to continue, the EFCC presented the case afresh, emphasizing the gravity of the accusations, which include money laundering, diversion of funds, and other financial crimes.

Attempts at Resolution

Throughout the legal journey, there have been whispers and outright discussions regarding a possible plea bargain, largely influenced by Nyako's advanced age and the political implications of the case.

Michael Aondoakaa, SAN, representing the Nyakos, highlighted the defense's preference for an amicable settlement, albeit not under the guise of a plea bargain, which suggests admission of guilt. Despite these overtures, the court has fixed new dates for the trial, indicating readiness to delve into the heart of the allegations.