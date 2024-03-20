EFCC Detains Man for Death Threat Against Chairman on Instagram

Following a chilling death threat made on social media, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has taken swift action by detaining Kayode Cole, the individual behind the menacing message directed at EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede. The arrest, which transpired in Abuja's Lugbe district, was triggered by a comment Cole posted on Instagram in reaction to allegations of money laundering within religious groups in Nigeria, a revelation made by Olukoyede himself.

Acting on intelligence, EFCC operatives apprehended Cole after he ominously predicted the death of Olukoyede within six months on the social media platform, Instagram. This incident underscores the increasing scrutiny of digital platforms in monitoring threats and harmful content. Cole, who attempted to dismiss his actions as a pursuit of social media attention, now faces serious legal repercussions as he is prepared for further investigation and potential prosecution.

The backstory of this threat involves Olukoyede's prior disclosure regarding the involvement of religious sects in money laundering schemes, an announcement that evidently did not sit well with Cole.

The EFCC has been vocal about cracking down on financial crimes linked to terrorism and other illicit activities, with Olukoyede at the forefront of these efforts. Cole's reaction on Instagram was a direct response to the EFCC's findings, shedding light on the dangers faced by public officials tackling corruption.