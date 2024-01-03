EFCC Arrests Suspended NSIPA CEO Halima Shehu Over Alleged N37 Billion Money Laundering Case

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested and detained Halima Shehu, the suspended National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA), on allegations of a money laundering case involving over 37 billion Naira. The scandal, which occurred within the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, also implicates James Okwete, a contractor.

Shehu was apprehended at the NSIPA office in Abuja and escorted to the EFCC headquarters for questioning. The arrest followed her suspension by President Bola Tinubu, who authorized an in-depth investigation into her activities during her tenure as NSIPA boss.

Investigation Scope

The scope of the investigation extends to former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Umar-Farouk, who has been summoned by the EFCC. She is expected to provide explanations regarding the alleged fraud that occurred during her tenure. These actions are all part of an ongoing inquiry backed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Establishment Act and the Money Laundering Prohibition Act.

The alleged money laundering case involves a staggering sum of 37,170,855,753.44 Naira, purportedly transferred from NSIPA accounts to questionable accounts within a week. The EFCC has also detained James Okwete, the contractor allegedly involved in the scandal. Okwete has reportedly provided statements that implicate both the former minister and several Directors-General of agencies under the Humanitarian Ministry.

The arrest of Halima Shehu marks a significant step in the investigation of a substantial alleged fraud case within the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development. As the inquiry continues, both the former minister and other implicated individuals will need to answer to the EFCC’s rigorous interrogations.