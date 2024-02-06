Edwin Propst Announces Candidacy for U.S. Delegate Position

In a significant political development, Edwin Propst, a seasoned member of the CNMI House of Representatives, has declared his intention to run for the U.S. delegate position. The announcement was made at a heartfelt gathering at his late parents' residence in Susupe, surrounded by a supportive group of family, friends, and political allies.

Unanimous Support and Promising Prospects

Propst, a stalwart of the Democratic Party, received an enthusiastic endorsement from Jonathan P. Cabrera, President of the NMI Democratic Party. Cabrera expressed optimism and delight at Propst's decision, eagerly anticipating his campaign agenda.

Adding to the wave of support, Oscar M. Babauta, Special Assistant for Administration, and cultural advocate Lino Olopai praised Propst's public service record and the trust he has earned from the citizens.

Transition and New Beginnings

The incumbent delegate, Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan, has decided not to contest for a ninth term, leaving the field open for new contenders. Propst acknowledged the significant responsibility of stepping into Sablan's shoes and affirmed his commitment to serving all people, irrespective of party affiliations.

Powerful Allies and Campaign Strategy

The Committee-to-Elect Edwin Propst, chaired by former Rep. Tina Sablan, is set to manage his campaign. Independent Saipan Rep. Ralph N. Yumul will serve as the campaign manager. Propst extended his gratitude to various leaders and colleagues for their unwavering support and leadership.

Additionally, Governor Arnold I. Palacios and Lt. Governor David M. Apatang also announced their support for Propst's candidacy. Notably, other interested candidates for the delegate position include Kimberlyn King-Hinds, John Oliver Bolis Gonzales, and retired Judge Juan T. Lizama.