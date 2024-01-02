Edward Griffiths Announces Candidacy for Pukehīnau/Lambton Ward By-Election

In a critical announcement that marks his entry into frontline politics, Edward Griffiths has declared his candidacy for the Pukehīnau/Lambton Ward by-election in Wellington. The voting for the by-election will transpire from January 26 to February 17, conducted through the postal system.

A Newcomer with a Purpose

Griffiths, though a relative newcomer in the political arena, brings with him a wealth of experience from his roles in public service and central government. His focus has always been on initiatives that empower individuals and foster progress in New Zealand. He is passionate about representing his local community and is committed to making Wellington an excellent place for both its residents and businesses.

A Practical Approach to Governance

Griffiths envisages his role on the council as a practical voice, one that seeks consensus and evidence-based solutions to problems, irrespective of their political origin. His campaign is centered around addressing major challenges such as transportation, water infrastructure, and the mitigation of earthquake-prone buildings.

Community Engagement and Smaller Victories

While the larger issues form the core of his campaign, Griffiths also believes in celebrating the smaller victories. He is dedicated to encouraging community engagement in local events and spaces, fostering a sense of ownership among the residents.

A long-time Wellington resident himself, Griffiths has raised two daughters in the city. His deep personal connection to the city and its diverse experiences — from arts and culture to the nuances of urban living — make him a promising candidate for the upcoming by-election.