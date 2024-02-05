Education Secretary Gillian Keegan Rates Government 'Good' Based on Ofsted's Grading Scheme

In an enlightening radio interview on the 'Nick Ferrari at Breakfast' show on LBC, Education Secretary Gillian Keegan offered her perspective on the performance of the current government, rating it as 'good' using Ofsted's grading scheme for schools. This comes amid ongoing evaluation of the government's performance from various quarters.

Grading the Government

Keegan's assessment of the government's performance was a considered one. She chose to describe it as 'good,' a rating that lies in the middle of Ofsted's four-point scale. This rating suggests that while the government is performing well, it falls short of the highest rating of 'outstanding.' Interestingly, her initial description of the government's performance was a non-specific term, 'delivering.'

Highlighting Achievements

Despite the hesitance to award the government the top rating, Keegan was quick to highlight several achievements that often go unnoticed. Among these are the increase in the number of 'good' or 'outstanding' schools, rising from 68% to 89%, and the successful implementation of an apprenticeship system that has trained 5.7 million people. These accomplishments, she believes, are clear indicators of the government's positive impact.

Addressing Challenges

However, Keegan's assessment was not without acknowledgement of the challenges the government faces. Chief among these is the uncertainty surrounding the government's childcare pledge and the inconsistent funding rates for childcare providers. These issues, she admits, are areas where the government's performance could improve. Keegan's candid assessment offers a valuable glimpse into the Education Secretary's perspective of the current administration's performance and the areas it needs to focus on.